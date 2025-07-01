Explore Buxton ‘thrilled’ to win at top regional awards

Explore Buxton has been named the Best Local Tourism Platform – Derbyshire 2025 at this year’s SME Midlands Enterprise Awards.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tourism website which has been going for 12 years says it is ‘promoting Buxton as a thriving destination full of character, culture, and opportunity’ and thrilled to have gained regional recognition.

Co-founder Jen Francis said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this award. It’s a true testament to the passion and hard work of our team, who are committed to celebrating everything Buxton and the Peak District have to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 12 years, we’ve worked to build a platform that not only showcases the area’s natural beauty and heritage but also highlights the brilliant independent businesses that make our community unique.

Will Francis, Ben Jones, Christine Francis, Jen Francis, Stacey Marsh, the Explore Butxon team. Photo submitted

“In an age where digital information is more important than ever, we’re proud to provide a trusted resource for both locals and visitors alike.”

This latest recognition follows itsprevious accolades, including Local Tourism Guide of the Year – Derbyshire 2023 and Online Tourism Guide of the Year 2024 at past SME awards.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Midlands Enterprise Awards are here to recognise the outstanding contributions made by enterprises across the region, businesses that form the backbone of our local economy and demonstrate daily what it means to adapt, thrive, and lead with purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in their ninth year, the awards are judged by a dedicated panel and research team who assess nominees based on their commitment, expertise, and innovation – drawing from nomination materials, supporting evidence, and in-depth independent research.

SME News prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners.

The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

Jen added: “It’s a really exciting time for Buxton, with continued investment in the town and regeneration taking place – in particular including the redevelopment of Springs Gardens Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really looking forward to seeing how the town evolves over the next five years, and we remain dedicated to promoting Buxton as a thriving destination full of character, culture, and opportunity.

Thank you to our partners, customers, readers and everyone who has supported us along the way.”