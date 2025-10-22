Essie Grill reopens with new place in Buxton as owner refuses to give up

The owner behind the take away outlet near Buxton Railways Station which was shut down by planners earlier in the year has just opened his business again in new premises.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ismail Rammo said: “I had so many people supporting me, signing the petition to keep me open but it didn’t work.

“I moved my container and sat at home for a month feeling sad and wondering what to do but I knew I couldn’t give up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being contacted by an estate agent he was shown premises on Market Street and on October 17 he officially reopened Essie Grill again.

Ismail Rammo outside the new Essie Grill. Photo submitted

He added: “I can’t believe it.

“I am feeling so ready for it and it’s been great to be back.”

The small cafe used to be a hairdressers and needed converting and now seats 20 people.

Ismail said: “I am serving breakfast 8am until 1pm and then open 4pm until 11pm and I’m working with the council to get an alcohol licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ismail with his new coffee machine with beans supplied by Buxton Roastery. Photo submitted

“There is vegan food, British food and Syrian things as well, I’m trying to make something that everyone will like.”

Breakfasts include pancakes, omelettes and full English, his lunch offering includes Shakshuka eggs, chicken wraps and beef hummus.

On the evening menu he will be serving pizza, pasta, risotto, Yorkshire Pudding burritos and tacos.

He is working with Buxton Roastery who are supplying the beans for his new coffee machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ismail Rammo inside the beautiful new Essie Grill on Market Street in Buxton.

Ismail started cooking his Syrian and English fusion food in 2023 in a trailer in the carpark of Buxton Railway Station.

As he grew in popularity he upgraded to a shipping container but the retrospective was not granted.

Refugee Ismail left war torn Syria and then lived in a refugee camp in Lebabnon where he lived in a tent for seven years before being relocated by the United Nations to the UK.

He said: “I love England, I have been respectful and polite with everyone and found people have been the same with me in return.

“I want to work, I want to share my cooking with people.

“It was great to be open again and I’m looking forward to seeing people again.”