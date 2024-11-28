Essential guide to marketing launched by Start Up Loans programme for budding entrepreneurs
Aimed at anyone who doesn’t know their PPC from their CTR, this new resource contains a step-by-step guide for launching a business and covers 10 key topics in a simple and easily digestible format. There’s also a jargon-busting glossary for business owners to reference.
The topics include:
How to conduct market researchunderstanding marketing channelscreating marketing plansetting up a websitesocial media marketingemail marketinghow to avoid greenwashing
As well as the above, the new guide provides some lesser-known gems that can help businesses more easily and cost-effectively navigate their early stages – such as the LEED rating system can help startups get their buildings accredited for environmental performance, on a scale from certified to platinum, or that a basic website can be created for free and costs just a few pounds a month for online hosting.
Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank, said: “I am a strong believer that anyone can be a business owner, no matter what their background or experience – they just need the right support and guidance to get started. Our new marketing guide is designed to do just that.
“Starting a business is scary, full of new experiences and challenges and it is well-documented and reported that most startups don’t survive. This guide may just help some of those entrepreneurs succeed, especially if they are first-time business owners or have little or no marketing experience.”
Startups that want to get a firmer grasp on marketing can download the Start Up Loans Essential Guide to Marketing at https://www.startuploans.co.uk/support-and-guidance/planning-templates-and-guides/essential-guide-to-marketing
Through a network of Business Support Partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants develop a business plan; fixed-interest 6% personal loans of up to £25,000 to help recipients to start or grow their business; and mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.