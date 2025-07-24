Drinking establishments, cinema, theatre and live music venue all planned for Buxton’s £100m redevelopment as early plans submitted

Capital and Centric, the developers who plan to breathe life into Buxton’s Springs Shopping Centre and the car park, have submitted the first plans for the £100m project.

A request for an Environmental Impact Assessment has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council by the applicant Capital and Centric.

The aim of Environmental Impact Assessment is to protect the environment by ensuring that a local planning authority when deciding whether to grant planning permission for a project, which is likely to have significant effects on the environment, does so in the full knowledge of the likely significant effects, and takes this into account in the decision making process. The case is currently under assessment by a borough council officer so all the documents have not yet been made public. However, Capital and Centric say the EIA is for repurposing part of the existing Spring Gardens Shopping Centre, including partial demolition, and new development.

The developers plan to repurpose the 1980s indoor shopping centre by introducing a vibrant, residential-led, mixed use neighbourhood.

Capital&Centric's plans to open up the River Wye and make it an alfresco dining experience in Buxton. Photo Capital&Centric

A spokesperson said there will be ‘329 residential units and 5,457 sqm of commercial floorspace for ‘drinking establishments, cinema, theatre; live music venue’.

There will also be ‘new public realm and landscaping to include public squares and residential courtyards, new car parking and associated works’.

The developers, who plan to have the project finished by 2029, say the back of the Springs Shopping Centre is ‘uninviting’ for visitors.

Looking at how to address the challenges of the steep levels in the town, they previously said they will be breaking them down around the shopping centre and creating new pedestrian routes, as well as providing new public spaces and services for residents and visitors.

250 new homes for Buxton town centre says Capital&Centric. Photo Capital&Centric

At £100m, this is one of the biggest town centre developments that will take place in the next few years.

The full funding strategy will be determined by the design of the scheme, but it is likely to include a mix of private and public sector funding.

There will be an initial investment of £6.6m of Central Government funding and £4m of High Peak Borough Council’s investment.

However, one resident has already commented on the EIA planning application expressing his worries.

There will be lots of green space in the £100m redevelopment

Lee Lillis said: “I strongly oppose these plans to refurbish this building to the size that has been proposed, this estate is at traffic capacity as it is, fire trucks not getting access as we are now, so to me and my family this size of plan for such a small estate is danger to all around, parking is a great issue also.

“The impact of the building works will also create massive problems as there is just not sufficient room to get the wagons of building materials in and out.

“I understand more homes are required and very much needed, but a project of this size is just not realistic, maybe reconfigure a smaller project, I have not spoken to one person who thinks this is a good idea.”

What do you think of the plans?