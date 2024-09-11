A High Peak teenager who is doing his bricklaying apprenticeship is getting hands-on experience building new homes in Whaley Bridge.

Ned Riley, from Dove Holes, lives only a short distance away from the new development on Dowry Lane, and has been an apprentice for Barratt Homes for a year and nine months.

The 18-year-old is working on the new homes at the Midshires Meadow development in Whaley Bridge.

Ned is currently working towards his Level Three Bricklaying qualification, and he hopes to develop his career and build his skills.

He said: “I have enjoyed my apprenticeship so far.

“I love learning new skills and meeting new people and, in this role, I get to do both.

“My goals while I’m in this role are to learn as many skills as I can, and to improve myself and my knowledge of the job and how the site is run.”

Developer Barratt Homes says it strives to provide opportunities for local people on its development, one which Ned has grasped with both hands.

He continued: “I would like to say thank you to Barratt Homes for putting on the apprenticeship scheme and giving me this opportunity.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to Lee Moss and Jake Moss, the bricklayers who I work with, for taking the time to teach me.

“Plus, the support of John Gosling who is the contracts manager and Martin Couch the site manager have been greatly appreciated.”

Rhys Nicholson, managing director of Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are very proud to support someone from the local community through our apprenticeship scheme.

“Ned is someone we will continue to support in the future and give him ample opportunity to expand his skills and set him up for a successful career in construction.”

Midshire Meadows is a development of three and four bedrooms in Whaley Bridge.

