High Peak Borough Council planners granted permission for the former Devonshire Arms Hotel, in Bakewell Road, Buxton, to be converted, after a decline in custom and fire damage left the historic building in a sorry state.

A planning report stated: “The Devonshire Arms Hotel, originally a corn mill, was a public house from the early 1800s until the 1990s.

“The original location on the turnpike road (now A6) was good for 19th Century travellers and provided a stop-over in the age of the horse and cart.

The Devonshire Arms Hotel, in Bakewell Road, Buxton, closed in the 1990s.

“During the 20th Century, its location remained viable as a mainly motoring drinking destination –being a couple of miles of generally un-walkable road from the town.

“However, during the latter part of the 20th Century, increasing enforcement of illegal drinking and driving penalties reduced its appeal.”

The pub eventually closed in the 1990s, following which it suffered significant fire damage.

The current owner restored the premises in recent years, but efforts to remarket it as a pub were unsuccessful and it remained empty.

