Developer ready to make £2.5m investment in Buxton Town Centre

A property developer who has gained planning consent to turn the former Grove Hotel into apartments is ready to commit £2.5m investment into Buxton, but progress has now stalled after the Council's Conservation Officer left the Authority and has not been replaced, leaving discharge of conditions required to start works in limbo.

Property developer AH2, successfully gained planning and Listed Building consent to turn the empty and unused former Grove Hotel in Buxton into 17 apartments earlier this year. This follows on from the hotel closing down over a decade ago having been deemed unviable by former owners, Robinsons.

Sam Miller from AH2, said: “We submitted a well thought through proposal that will make a positive contribution to the Conservation Area, preserve the Listed Building for future generations and enhance the town as a whole. We are excited to regenerate this vacant site, into a high-quality residential scheme offering a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for local people. We look forward to improving the appearance of a prominent vacant site and adding much needed housing to Buxton Town Centre.”

“The original Listed building will undergo a sympathetic restoration, saving it from falling into an extended period of vacancy and deterioration. The works will include an extensive refurbishment of the wrought iron and glass canopy running in front of the retail units at ground floor level, which will add to the attractiveness of Spring Gardens and Terrace Road.”

“Works are ready to start, but on hold until High Peak Borough Council discharges all planning and Listed Building Consent conditions. Progress is on hold at the moment because the Council is without a Conservation Officer to review our application. We very much hope that a solution will be found in the very near future and we eagerly await their decision in order allow a start of works on site without further delay.”