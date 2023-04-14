Derbyshire-based business Destination Digital Marketing shortlisted for national award

Managing Director of Destination Digital Marketing, Debbie Porter

Destination Digital Marketing based in Bakewell has been shortlisted for the Supply Chain Champion Award at this year’s Small Awards.

Now in its seventh year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, across all sectors. It is organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions, inspires and accelerates the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.

Destination Digital Marketing was founded by Debbie Porter in 2020 and provides a wide range of digital marketing consultancy services including PPC, SEO, website and content writing support. The firm has been chosen as one of just eight finalists for the Supply Chain Champion Award for best Supply Chain Champion Award for best B2B business that recognises celebrates small businesses that are working within the business supply chain, and other businesses large and small.

“The Small Awards is all about celebrating the incredible small business owners who are at the heart of the economy and communities,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain “They are an opportunity to recognise and applaud the passion and tenacity of the nation’s small firms, particularly during such turbulent times. Debbie Porter and her team should be incredibly proud of being shortlisted for this award and we can’t wait to celebrate with them in May.”

Managing Director Debbie Porter said of the shortlisting, “As a digital marketing consultancy, all of our work is in the supply chain and much of this work is invisible as we quietly deliver campaign after campaign behind the scenes of other people’s businesses. So it is thrilling to be recognized by The Small Awards for this ‘invisible’ work that helps each of our clients day-in-day-out to elevate their own brands. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to join the awards ceremony in London May to celebrate our own achievements.”

