Tideswell Post Office set to reopen in a new location

The branch will open at H&D Exotic Teas, The Woodhouse, Queen Street, at 1pm on Wednesday August 18.

The previous branch, which had been located on Commercial Road, closed in September 2019 and the new location means a full-time branch will once again be available to the community.

Opening hours will be Monday and Wednesday: 9.30am – 3pm, Friday and Saturday: 9.30am – 3pm & 5pm – 8.30pm, and Sunday: 9.30am – 3pm.

The Post Office in Tideswell will reopen in a new location next month

The Post Office will be accessed through the courtyard at The H & D Exotic Teas Café. There is a wide door and level access at the entrance to the cafe. Internally, there will be a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.

Karl Haddon, Network Provision Lead with Post Office, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Tideswell, as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.”

A Post Office spokesperson said they were looking for suggestions about specific aspects of the change, including accessibility.

Any feedback on the move can be submitted online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 330432 until August 13. Alternatively, comments can be sent via post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, by telephone on 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.