Popular Buxton bar relocating to new premises as two companies join forces

The owners of 53 Degrees North say they were approached by Buxton Brewery only a few weeks ago with the possibility of a merger and work has progressed so quickly the new venue, 53 Degrees @ The Tap House, will open next week on July 7.

53 Degrees owner Matthew Blackwood, who also owns The Old Sun Inn on the High Street, said: “53 has always done so well on Hall Bank and we had been thinking about expanding but didn’t know how, then when Buxton Brewery approached us it was an offer we couldn’t refuse.

Matthew and Emma Blackwood preparing to reopen the Tap House after its merger with 53 Degrees North

"They have a great reputation and a lovely venue but now they want to take a step back from the Tap House and focus on the brewery side of things having seen a boom in popularity of the brewed products over lockdown.

"For us it is in a great location and puts us in the heart of the cultural quarter and a much bigger space too.

"We see the change as a hugely positive thing for our staff and customers."

The George Street bar will be keeping the essence of 53 Degrees and firm favourites on the menu will be staying but with some new additions of sharing boards and platters.

The Tap House will look how the much loved bar bistro did and Matthew said it only needs to be decorated to bring 53’s style down the hill.

Staff from both The Tap House and 53 Degrees have kept their jobs and new staff have also been recruited as well.

"It’s nice to know that coming out of months of lockdowns and restrictions businesses are not just doing well but thriving,” said Matthew.

“Everything seems to have fallen into place. We got the decorator and electrician quicker than we thought we would which we see as a good sign for things to come in the future.”

He added: "Because of all this we have our grand opening on July 7 and it’s an exciting time.

"We are excited to be working with Buxton Brewery. Together we have great synergy and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the new home of 53 Degrees.”