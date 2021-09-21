Peak District tourist board invites small businesses to apply for virtual Christmas market

Tourist board Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire is inviting stallholders to apply for a place at the virtual market, which is intended to support the recovery of local businesses affected by the pandemic.

Managing director Jo Dilley said: “Christmas markets are a key part of the festive season and, at a time when shopping local is more important than ever, we’re delighted to offer a platform to promote the very best Derbyshire gifts, produce and experiences.

“Over 100 stallholders exhibited at last year’s virtual Christmas Market and we hope this year will be even bigger, giving visitors and residents alike a chance to throw their support behind local businesses following another challenging year.”

A virtual Christmas market could help you find the perfect gifts and support Derbyshire's small businesses.

She added: “We have so many talented producers and craftspeople in Derbyshire and we’re encouraging businesses to apply for a place and join us in celebrating the best of what the area has to offer.”

The free opportunity is open to small-to-medium-sized businesses based in Derby and Derbyshire and is part-funded by Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire’s European Regional Development Fund project.

The market is also open to members of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire who offer vouchers that would make great Christmas presents such as meals, short stays, workshops and experiences.

Successful applicants will be showcased on a dedicated Christmas market webpage at visitpeakdistrict.com with links to the stallholder’s own selling platform – allowing visitors to browse and buy easily.

Market categories include accessories and jewellery; art, ceramics and glass; experiences and annual passes; local food and drink; homeware and books; landscape calendars and prints; short breaks and afternoon tea; and pet-friendly gifts.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, October 12. To get started, go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/VPDDXmasMarket21.