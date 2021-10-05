New Aldi, nursery and retail units in Buxton approved by councillors

The plans were given the go ahead at a meeting of High Peak Borough Council’s Development Control Committee on Monday.

It means the current Aldi store in Buxton town centre will close, and a new one will be built on land at Foxlow Farm. The development will also include a nursery and five retail units.

The application had been before councillors last month, but was deferred when members of the committee raised concerns about a number of areas including traffic and the environment.

The application is for land at Foxlow Farm, where a number of new houses have also been built

But at Monday’s meeting, the proposal was approved as councillors said they felt they had no option.

Councillor Emily Thrane said: “I have not changed my view and the site proposed at Foxlow Farm is not the right solution for Buxton.”

Applicants HDD Buxton Ltd, Aldi Stores Ltd, Philip Heathcote and Hallam Land Management said they took on board all the points raised by the council at the last meeting and have agreed to install solar panels on the roof. The new store will also include an air source heat pump that would provide all of the store’s heating requirements, they said.

They have also agreed to finish the smaller retail units quickly which can be used for a range of businesses such as health and beauty, hairdressers, and a veterinary practice.

Some councillors voted against the plans with others abstaining, but they were passed with a majority.

