High Peak gastropub to feature in latest Michelin Guide

The Pack Horse in Hayfield has been named as one of the 50 best restaurants in the United Kingdom in the latest Michelin Guide for 2022. And the eatery has also been named among the top 50 gastropubs in a separate award.

Owner and chef Luke Payne has only been at the helm of the Pack Horse for five years and has transformed the venue into an award winning establishment.

He said: "It’s amazing, I can’t quite believe it. It’s mind blowing.”

Chef Luke Payne of the Pack Horse Hayfield

Luke has taken the pub on a culinary journey since he took over.

He said: “We started with a traditional pub menu but we then branched out a little and followed a seasonal menu.

"We are pushing the boundaries and serving only seasonal and locally produced food having built up a repertoire of flavours throughout the year.”

Last year the Pack Horse placed on the long list for the Michelin Guide coming in at 76 out of 100. The actual placing of the eatery will not be released until later in the year when the guide is published.

Chef Luke Payne of the Pack Horse Hayfield

Luke said: “We have never been cooking to get in the guide but preparing food with love and care.”

The restaurant was visited by Michelin inspectors in August but as they only announced their visit after they had been, the team had no idea at the time.

Luke said: “After that we didn't hear anything so we thought we hadn’t made it but to find we are in the guide is amazing.

"All the team are buzzing and it will be great for business when the guide is published.

The Pack Horse Hayfield

"We are in a great location just at the foot of Kinder and so with great views and great food we hope more people will make the journey to come and see us in the future.

"We are a small intimate pub with a big heart and it means the world to us to have this national recognition of our hard work and passion.”

Luke said his aim for 2022 is to maintain the standard of food and service they deliver.

He added: “We will continue to push ourselves, expand our menu offerings and learn new things. I am always trying to learn something new and take my knowledge to the next level so I can serve the customers better.”