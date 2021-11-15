Buxton's Pavilion Gardens to be transformed into winter wonderland

Site operator Parkwood Leisure is bringing the magic of Christmas to the park from Saturday, November 20, coinciding with the town’s traditional lantern parade as Mayor Paul Hardy and boxer Jack Massey switch on the lights.

Open noon to 8pm daily until Sunday, December 5, the market will feature a synthetic ice skating rink, children's rides, Christmas stalls, a Santa’s grotto and a huge selection of festive food and drink stalls.

Paul Kelsall, general manager for the park, said “We have been overwhelmed by the response to our Christmas plans. We knew it was exciting but the support for the event has been incredible.

Head to the Pavilion Gardens for a dose of Christmas cheer this weekend.

“Our promenade is the perfect venue for a Christmas event like this and we hope that it can become an annual occasion which enhances Buxton’s reputation as a place to visit at Christmas.”

He added: “This year, with the switch on at the Crescent and our event, it’s going to be something to remember.”

The opening weekend will also see a bazaar held in the Octagon Hall for both days, 10am to 7pm, perfect for anyone looking to stock up on Christmas gifts, decorations, handmade jewellery and crafts.

Anyone wishing to try out the skating rink is advised to book a 45 minute session in advance, with this weekend almost fully booked already. Tickets, including skate hire, cost £6 for adults and £4 for under-tens via https://t.co/tMMjWRdsWa.

There has also been huge demand for tickets to the Octagon Lounge Santa’s grotto for the opening weekend, but there is still plenty of availability in the following weeks.

Admission costs £10 for one child, £15 for two, or £20 for three. Each Ticket includes time with Santa, a photo to take away either in a frame or a keyring, and a present of your choice when you spend a gold coin from Santa in the Elf's Workshop. See https://t.co/rg9cYIhpEN.

The main parade and switch-on event this Saturday will also see a market spread through Spring Gardens, the Crescent and the Square, shops opening late, and live entertainment including reindeer, the Billerettes, and stilt walkers.