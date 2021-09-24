Buxton's Morrisons store raises charity cash

The store held a golden envelopes game and also hosted a bucket collection in store, which helped raise over £500 for Young Lives vs Cancer, the supermarket chain’s charity partner. Customers were also thanked for their support with the sale of pin badges.

Robert Harrison, Community Champion at Morrisons Buxton, said: “ We are proud to be fundraising for Young Lives vs Cancer this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Every pound raised and every pin badge sold helps Young Lives vs Cancer be there to help families in the High Peak and around the UK cope following a devastating cancer diagnosis.”

He added: “We are very thankful to the volunteers who gave up their time to come into our stores to help us raise money for young people with cancer.”