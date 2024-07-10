Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is preparing to open over 10 new stores across the UK in the coming months, expanding the reach of its low prices to even more customers.

Next month, new locations will open in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, and Olney Park, Milton Keynes. Towns like Aberdare in Wales, Broughty Ferry in Dundee, and Leytonstone in London will also soon welcome new Aldi stores.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, Aldi recently launched a new store in Goole and says it is on track to open 35 new stores this year, each creating approximately 40 jobs.

The openings are part of Aldi’s long-term goal of reaching 1,500 stores in the UK, with a £550 million investment planned for expanding its footprint this year.

Jonathan Neale, Real Estate Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we want to ensure that high quality yet affordable food is available to everyone which is why we are continuing to expand across the UK.

“We have already opened several new stores this year, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire and Newport in Wales to Castle Gresley in Derbyshire and High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, and now we’re excited to bring Aldi to even more communities over the coming months.”

The next Aldi stores opening in the UK over the coming months:

Aberdare, Wales

Beckton, London

Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Gosforth, Tyne and Wear

Holloway Road, London

Leytonstone, London

Middleton, Leeds

Olney Park, Milton Keynes

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Shepshed, Leicester

Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire

Pay for Aldi Store Assistants starts at £12.40 per hour, while a minimum of £13.65 per hour is offered to those working in London. Aldi also says it is the only supermarket offering paid breaks, which are worth over £900 annually for the average store colleague.

Aldi was founded in 1946 in Essen, Germany, by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht. It entered the UK market in 1990, opening its first store in Birmingham - since then, it has expanded rapidly, becoming a popular choice among British shoppers.

It is known for its commitment to low prices, which has attracted budget-conscious shoppers, especially during economic downturns and times of financial uncertainty.

Despite the low prices, Aldi maintains a reputation for high-quality products, particularly in its own-brand ranges, which often receive accolades and awards.

The majority of products sold at Aldi are private labels, allowing the company to control quality and reduce costs associated with middlemen.

The supermarket keeps costs low by maintaining a no-frills approach, including minimal advertising, basic store designs and encouraging customers to bring their own bags.