A community centre in Buxton has been given £200 worth of products including a key cabinet and new cigarette bin after the previous one was vandalised.

St Anne’s Community Centre in Buxton signed up to the Burg-Wächter ‘Secure Communities Scheme’ and were successful with their application.

Bruce Thomson, St Anne’s Community Centre management committee volunteer for maintenance and fundraising, said: “Any grant, donation, award, or gift in kind that avoids need for cash expenditure helps us maintain the

community centre and keep user hire charges at a reasonable level so we can continue to provide the centre’s resources to the local community in Buxton.

Community centre in Buxton gets £200 donation of security products. Photo submitted

“We’d highly recommend the scheme to others who may be in need of security products.

“Companies like Burg-Wächter that support community organisations allow those organisations to continue supporting their local community and it is a huge benefit to everyone.

“We are very grateful for these products as it allows us to use the money we would have spent on them to benefit another part of the centre.”

The community centre received an internal key cabinet for staff and an external cigarette bin after the centre’s one was vandalised.

St Anne’s Community Centre in Buxton is maintained by St Anne’s RC Parish and is managed by volunteers.

Built as a school in 1887, it became a Parish Centre in the 1980s and was officially renamed St Anne’s Community Centre in 2014 when the building was improved to community centre standards to meet the ever-increasing demand from the wider community in Buxton.

Today the community centre is used by a diverse variety of local groups and hires out rooms for community events.

The Secure Communities Scheme is an ongoing initiative, which has already helped over 100 regional causes through the provision of over 2,000 pieces of security equipment.

A Burg-Wächter spokesperson added: “We launched the scheme in recognition of the fact that people around the country who are doing their bit for their community should not have to worry about the security of their premises, equipment, or storage areas.

“This is our way of saying thank you to community leaders for supporting people in their area.”