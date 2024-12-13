A Christmas charity event at a beauty salon in Buxton raised funds for a support group for neurodivergent young people.

Guests at CB Nails and Beauty in Buxton raised funds for High Peak Neurohub at Zink.

There were treatments, handmade candles and luxury gifts all on offer.

Chloe Blackwood of CB Nails and Beauty is an experienced nail technician and beautician.

She has ADHD herself and has made sure her salon is Neurofriendly by offering treatments one on one treatments in a comfortable, non-judgmental and inclusive

environment.

She said: “The event was a massive success, and it was incredible to see so many people come to support it.

“The generosity and enthusiasm from everyone highlighted the strength of our community.”

Thank you to all who supported it.”

The support group will build on social interaction, new friendships and confidence; things a

lot of neurodivergent young people struggle with.

It will also be for parents/carers to support each other and feel less isolated.

Louise Gunnarsson, High Peak Neurohub Coordinator said: “This contribution is so welcome and a great start to be able to set up a local group for neurodivergent young people.

“Many young people who use Zink’s Neurohub are isolated and want to socialise but haven’t

found the right setting.”

This follows the good news from the neurohub in the autumn that has seen funding extended for another three years until 2027.

Louise said: “This is brilliant and mean we can continue to support families.

“Having a neurodivergent child can be tough, they can struggle to make friends and it puts a lot of pressure on families too.

“So having the hub is a great way to connect people going through similar things.”

The neurohub at Zink supports people up to the age of 25.

The county council funding and that raised by CB Beauty will help the hub’s support group provide outlets such as art, film nights, gaming and creative writing as well as a safe space to talk about concerns or questions.

The hub is open to anyone even if they have not been formally diagnosed.

For more information email; [email protected] or call 07498 892525.