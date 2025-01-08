Chapel-En-Le-Frith's British Spirals & Castings unveils new branding & website
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Based in Chapel-en-le-Frith, BS&C has been a cornerstone of the local manufacturing industry for decades, known for their intricate designs and traditional craftsmanship. The updated branding pays homage to the company’s heritage and products, incorporating elements of their iconic spiral staircases and ornate railing designs. The navy blue and gold colour scheme emphasise BS&C’s focus on high-end design and service, while the inclusion of the establishment year highlights its history in this industry.
The new website has been designed to make it easier for customers to engage with BS&C’s bespoke product offerings:
Enhanced Navigation: A streamlined design makes it easier to explore BS&C’s full product range.
Improved Quote Form: Tailored to accommodate unique project needs, the form walks users through all the measurements they need to provide in clear steps, allowing for accurate quoting.
Wish List Feature: Customers can now easily create a list of images they like from the website to allow British Spirals & Castings to create designs closely aligned with their vision.
Richard Harding, Managing Director at BS&C, said: “Our new branding and website are a fresh chapter for British Spirals & Castings. They reflect our dedication to delivering exceptional products and a great customer experience. We are proud to continue serving our local community in Chapel-en-le-Frith and beyond.”
BS&C welcomes the community to visit the updated website or experience the product range in person at their Chapel-en-le-Frith showroom, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with evening and weekend visits available by appointment.