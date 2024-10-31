Caudwell Flour sales return to Rowsley

A shop in Rowsley in the Peak District has opened its doors to supply flour, muesli, oats and other baking goods following the closure of Caudwell’s Mill in 2023.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Caudwell family has a longstanding association with flour and milling in the Peak District village of Rowsley. Caudwell’s Mill was built in the village by John Caudwell in 1874 and operated as a family run flour and provender mill until its closure in 1978. The mill was then run by a charitable trust until it was forced to close in 2023 leaving many local bakers and bread makers searching for somewhere to source quality artisan flours.

Rowsley residents, Jessica and Dave Gibbs who also run the Cromford Mill Cheese Shop at Cromford Mills have now taken over the former Gallerytop shop on the corner of Chatsworth Road and the A6. With the blessing of the Caudwell family, the Rowsley shop has been named Caudwell Flour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave said “Following the sad closure of Caudwell’s Mill, we started stocking some of the products that had been sold there in our Cromford Mill Cheese Shop but were unable to stock the whole range to meet the demand for high quality locally sourced baking and bread making ingredients. When we heard that Gill and Keith who ran Gallerytop were retiring we jumped at the chance to take over the shop in such a prominent position in the village. We opened on 22nd October and have been overwhelmed by the positive support for our new venture”

Caudwell Flour Shop in Rowsley on the corner of Chatsworth Road and the A6.

Flour had not been milled on a commercial scale in Rowsley since 1978, but there is a Caudwell family connection with the main flour supplier, Nelstrops of Stockport, as Ian Caudwell worked for them in the 1980’s. Nelstrops themselves are a sixth-generation family business whose ethos and values align with Caudwell Flour and the Cromford Mill Cheese Shop in supplying the best, fresh, high quality and wherever possible, local produce.

“We’re proud of the longstanding heritage of flour in Rowsley, and we’re passionate about playing our part in the local economy in both of our shops. It shines through in quality of the amazing British produce that we sell. We look forward to welcoming new and old customers."