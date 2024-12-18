Buxton's Morrisons champion Robert Harrison dons elf costume for 6th year to support Alzheimer's Society in Derbyshire

Barbara white from the alzeimhers society with chief elf Rob Harrison

For the 6th year Morrisons Buxton community champion Robert Harrison got into his chief elf outfit to raise money for those living with dementia

For over 40 years, Alzheimer’s Society has been a powerful force for change, improving the lives of people living with dementia.

Over those crucial years they have nurtured their relationships with people living with the disease, to better understand the complexities of delivering support within a challenging health and social care system.

Morrisons Bakewell Road community champion Robert Harrison said "it great to spread some Christmas cheer but also raise important funds for those living with dementia"

You can still donate to the elf day funds via the just giving link

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elfday2024-robertharrison