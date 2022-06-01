Buxton sushi restaurant improves hygiene score

Sushi Kaji, on High Street, received a rating of one out of five in January, but when an environmental health officer from High Peak Borough Council returned to the premises in May they gave it a new rating indicating that standards are now ‘generally satisfactory’.

A spokesperson for the council’s environmental health team said: “The premises received a requested FHRS revisit on May 5, 2022, when it achieved a level 3 rating.

“The premises is broadly compliant and a few minor issues noted for them at the time and they also advised us of further improvements that they have planned. The premises will be and will be inspected again as part of our programmed inspection.”

Sushi Kaji was slammed by food hygiene inspectors in January but things are now turning around.

The restaurant opened in the summer of 2020, operating eat-in and delivery services, and had previously advertised a perfect food hygiene score of five out of five.

But when the inspector showed up in January they found the kitchen “in extremely poor condition and numerous areas require deep clean” and told proprietor Raghav Thapa that “it was bitterly disappointing to observe the extreme poor standards throughout your kitchen ... especially when considering the extremely high risk foods that you handle.”

At the time, a member of staff told the Advertiser: “There were some issues. It was a mistake on our part but everything has been amended now.”