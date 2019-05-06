Buxton restaurant plan for former estate agents office

Plans for a new restaurant in Buxton have been revealed.

An application has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council requesting permission to change the use of 3 Grove Parade, on Terrace Road, from an estate agents to a restaurant.

Documents submitted on behalf of the planning application state the new business would employ four people and operate from 11am to midnight Monday to Saturday, and from noon to midnight on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

Floor plans reveal an area of seating at the front, with an office, preparation area, kitchen and toilet at the rear.

No further details are currently available.

The application, by K Ahmed, is subject to public consultation until May 26.

To make a comment, visit the planning portal at www.highpeak.gov.uk and search for application HPK/2019/0075.