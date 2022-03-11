Buxton quarrying exhibition Hillhead set to be bigger and better than ever

The popular quarrying exhibition will return for three days at Hillhead Quarry in Buxton this June.

And not only will this year’s event be the first show to be held in person since 2018, it will also be the exhibition’s 40th anniversary.

Show director Richard Bradbury said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Buxton and putting on a proper show once again.

Hillhead is returning to Buxton in June and will be showcasing the latest products, services and equipment for the quarrying, construction and recycling industries

“This year we are going all out. We will have more outside space and 50 more exhibitors taking us to more than 600 which makes it our biggest event ever.

“It’s been four years since we put Hillhead on and I think there is a real desire in the industry for it to restart and give people a chance to catch up with old friends and make new contacts too.”

There will be three days of live demonstrations and thousands of products from the quarrying, construction and recycling industries on display between June 21 and 23.

Last year the event was held digitally due to social distancing restrictions still being in place but since they have now been removed, the event has been given the green light to go ahead.

Hillhead

Richard said: “We’re coming back not just bigger but better too. We are the world’s largest quarrying exhibition and the UK’s largest construction event so to keep us on top of our game we have made some positive changes for this year.”

More than 4,500km of internet cable will be installed around the site allowing vendors access to better WiFi connections. The demo area in the quarry is expanding by an additional 24 x 100m and the indoor area will be able to welcome more stands too.

The show was first held for one year at Jackdaw Quarry in 1982 but then moved to Hillhead for the next exhibition where it has stayed ever since.

Richard added: “We are so proud to be putting on a show at the natural home of the UK’s quarrying industry and we are hoping to welcome 20,000 people from around the world which will of course be good news for the hospitality industry in the town.”

See the website at www.hillhead.com to find out more about the exhibition or to register to attend.