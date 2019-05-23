Buxton home interiors showroom business shortlisted for national award

A Buxton home interiors firm has been shortlisted for a national trade award by one of its industry partners.

Kitchen and bedroom supplier Buxton Woodworks is nominated in the Best Success Story category of the fifth annual Häfele Studio Partner awards.

With a ceremony taking place at the Scotland’s famous Gleneagles resort in June, the awards celebrate outstanding achievements among a network of 200 high-end showrooms around the UK which stock Häfele fittings.

Buxton Woodworks director Jenny Bradbury said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for the Best Success Story award.

“Everyone at Buxton Woodworks has worked hard to give our customers the best service with the best products.”

“This nomination is a testament to that work and we’re all grateful to Häfele for their recognition and support.”

Häfele spokesman Robyn Berry said: “The standard of entries this year has been particularly high so narrowing down the shortlists hasn’t been an easy task.

“However, even among such a fantastic range of competitors, Buxton Woodworks’ outstanding success over the past months really stood out.”

She added: “We pride ourselves on combining the very best quality products with outstanding customer service and we handpick our studio partners based on their commitment to these values.”

Founded in 1946 by Arthur Hancock, Buxton Woodworks has remained in the family and is now run by Arthur’s grandson Steve Bradbury.

Today the business has extensive showrooms on Bench Road, stocking full suites, tiles, hardwood flooring, and trade and DIY supplies.

For more information, visit buxtonwoodworks.com.