Buxton haulier Lomas Distribution praised for safety-conscious tanker design at awards

Buxton-based industrial hauliers Lomas Distribution have been named Tanker Operator of the Year during a special awards ceremony.

The firm - which was established in 1984 and employs 380 staff - also received the Innovation Award for Safety at the Tip Ex and Tank Ex gala in Harrogate in recognition of a unique tanker design which ensures driver safety.

Lomas operate over 250 bulk powder tankers delivering bulk powders such as cement, lime and ash throughout the UK and Europe alongside its fleet of bulk tippers and curtain sided vehicles.

They were praised at the awards for an on-board live video and monitoring system which 'dramatically' reduces the risks associated with lone working for drivers.

The system identifies any emerging issues - activating emergency stops and vehicle beacons to summon help.

If a safety or mechanical issue arises it automatically sends an email to the transport office - enabling 360 degree vehicle cameras to remotely activate should more actions be required.

Lomas' innovatively-designed twin steer axle also allows urban deliveries on full-size trailers which enables them to carry much larger loads and reduce delivery frequency and carbon their footprint as a result.

Operations manager Simon Duffy said the vehicle was initially intended for use in more rural and isolated deliveries in areas such as Devon and Cornwall where the benefits of the new technology would be obvious.

He said: "The award is welcome recognition for the whole Lomas team and local partners Tarmac and our joint focus on staff safety and environmental issues."

Eddie Marritt, Engineering Manager, said: “We are delighted to have received industry recognition for our advances in vehicle technology and continued focus on safety and continued load efficiency for customers."