Buxton gym is named the best in Derbyshire

PT Corner on Stable Lane, Burbage, has been named Best Health and Fitness Business at the English Business Awards.

Business partners David Della Cioppa and Callum Sully were both working as personal trainers at the Palace Hotel before deciding to branch out on their own.

Now just four and a half years later the duo are on their second venue and their business has been named the best in Derbyshire.

David Della Cioppa and Callum Sully of the PT Corner Gym which has been named best in the county

David, 35, said: “We can’t believe it.

"I don’t know who nominated us and that was enough but to come away being named best in the county well it’s just amazing.”

The gym had previously been based on Staden Lane but moved to Burbage in February 2021, with the pair having just six weeks to get the business ready to open after the third national lockdown.

David said: “It used to be a furniture making workshop and there was sawdust everywhere but we knew we had to be ready for when restrictions eased as we knew a lot of people wanted to come and get healthy again.

“When the doors opened in April we had 20 members and three months later we had more than 70 people training with us.

"We have just kept growing which is great.”

David and Callum went to a hotel at East Midlands Airport for the awards ceremony, with Callum almost missing collecting the award.

"He went outside to make a phone call, not thinking we would be up next or that we would even win,” David said.

"We were called as the winners so I was walking up to the stage without him but luckily he met at the door and we were able to collect it together.

"it still hasn’t sunk in really.

"Five years ago we were working for someone else. We made a decision to try it on our own.

"For two years we worked hard and barely took a wage and now we are the best health and fitness business in Derbyshire - it’s just amazing.”

PT Corner will now enter the national awards in November.