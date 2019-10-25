Buxton garage and car wash site transformed into funeral home

A former garage and car wash has been transformed into modern new premises for Buxton’s longest-established funeral directors.

R W Percival made the move into its new purpose-built funeral home on Heath Street - only a few hundred yards from its original site - earlier this month.

The Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, William Tucker, and managing director Roger Jepson shaking hands after the unveiling of the opening plaque.

Belfield House provides a reception area, two arrangement lounges, a chapel leading through to a private garden, a preparation area and cold room, a large garage and private parking.

The Jepson family became the new custodians of Percivals in 2009 following the sudden death of Charles Belfield.

The business is now under the personal supervision of Tom and Harry Jepson, who are both fully qualified, fifth generation funeral directors.

Tom said: “We are proud to be part of an independent family business in the beautiful town of Buxton.

The new funeral home on Heath Street in Buxton, which was formerly a garage and car wash.

“Charlie was a much-loved and respected funeral director in Buxton for many years.

“He joined the firm in 1963 and eventually became the sole proprietor when Robert Percival retired in 1980.

“As a tribute to Charlie the premises will be known as Belfield House.”

The site of the new funeral home, formerly Heath Street Garage and then a car wash, was acquired by Percivals in April 2017 from Foxlow Properties.

The new Chapel of Rest.

The new building was designed by Matlock architects Evans Vettori and constructed by NSJ of Buxton.

Tom added: “We are thrilled with the new premises. It is a superb building finished to a high standard, and the design is outstanding.”

Overlooking the Church of St Mary’s, the front of the funeral home boasts a bespoke contemporary clock which was designed and built by Smith of Derby.

The building was officially opened by William Tucker, The Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, on October 11.

He was accompanied at the launch by High Peak Mayor Ed Kelly and David Barrington, President of the National Association of Funeral Directors.

A service of dedication was conducted by the Rev Keith Cocking, from St Mary’s Church, and the Rev Andrew Parker, from Buxton Methodist Church.