Buxton finance business expands commercial lending up to £1m

A specialist independent finance broker has expanded its offering with a new division providing commercial lending of up to £1m for growing SMEs.

Award-winning Montane Finance has until now focused on secured property-backed funding to support the healthcare and hospitality sectors, completing transactions totalling more than £75m in the past 12 months.

Montane Insurance is a boutique commercial broker for the hospitality and healthcare sectors.

The group includes Montane Care and Montane Insurance.

Scott Murcott with Shareen Zaman from Montane Finance which has now expanded its lending up to £1m. Photo submitted

The new arm of Montane Finance is focused on unsecured and asset-backed lending and is being spearheaded by Shareen Zaman.

Shareen, who has more than 10 years’ experience in the industry, has joined from Response Business Finance.

Group founder and managing director Scott Murcott said: “Shareen comes with a wealth of experience in commercial lending and will help to enhance our product offering with her abundance of expertise in unsecured and asset-backed finance.

“This new role will extend our reach to SMEs across all sectors and enable us to provide a more holistic and progressive service to ambitious businesses.

“There is a significant gap in the market for this type of lending, which will be a valuable resource and means of support for our growing client base by providing with the capability to expand and improve their cashflow.”

Shareen, who speaks four languages, said: “As soon as I met Scott and heard about his ideas and vision, I knew it would be a great opportunity to join Montane.

“I’m excited to help build up the business, working alongside Scott’s knowledgeable and an experienced team to get more lenders and clients on board.”

Scott added: “Shareen has superb ethics and is committed to always providing bespoke and fit-for-purpose advice to her clients.

“She is a great addition to the Montane team as we enter our next phase of expansion.”

The Montane group of businesses, which has its headquarters in Buxton and offices in Chorley and Winsford in Cheshire.

Montane Care is a specialist business property adviser which provides commercial advice on the sale and acquisition of care homes and childcare facilities across the UK.

For more information visit montanefinance.co.uk