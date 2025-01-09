Buxton Crescent Hotel offering free wedding for one lucky couple

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Buxton Crescent Hotel has made it into the top 10 in four different categories in recent luxury travel awards and to share the love it is offering one lucky couple the chance to win their wedding up to £5,000.

And to share their success, it is offering a discount to wedding couples who book their special day at the open event taking place later this month.

The Wedding Open Day, on Sunday, January 26 between noon-4pm, any couples who register and attend will be eligible for a 15 per cent discount off the hotel’s full wedding day packages and will be entered into a prize draw for an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast included.

Buxton Crescent’s General Manager Deirdre Billing said: “We love showing couples our unique Crescent building and stunning interiors.

“We can cater for intimate gatherings right up to lavish celebrations for 120 guests and our team are experts at making people feel at home.”

The hotel has made it into the top 10 in four separate categories at the seventh annual LLM Readers’ Travel Awards, where more than 32,000 votes were cast, competing against hotels both nationally and internationally.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Our awards recognise and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the luxury travel and tourism industry, and we were pleased to be able to shine a light on those making waves in the UK and all across the globe.”

Buxton Crescent was named the worldwide runner-up for being the best hotel for nature lovers.

It was also given second place for the best place to go with pets; named ninth for the best hotel for romance; and placed at number 10 worldwide for the best spa and wellness hotel.

For more information or to register your Wedding Open Day attendance on January 26, people can contact the Wedding Team on 01298 808 999 or email [email protected]

The Crescent is also running a different competition until Monday January, 13 where one lucky couple could win their wedding to the value of £5,000.

To enter the wedding competition visit sheerluxe.com/win/2024/12/win-a-wedding-at-buxton-crescent-hotel.