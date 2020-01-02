Buxton couple take the helm at highest village store and cafe in Britain

A Buxton couple have taken the helm at the highest village store and cafe in Britain.

Flash’s historic cafe and village stores, which has been open for 100 years, now has new owners.

Julie Openshaw, 39 and Alasdair Openshaw, 41 sold their successful Yondermann Cafe in March after running it for 11 years.

Julie, from Burbage, said: “We knew this cafe had been up for sale a few times and emailed on the off chance that it was still for sale and luckily, we were able to come to an agreement to be the new owners.

“We truly believe that because of our reputation and desire to produce beautiful home-cooked food from all local suppliers we can make a real difference to this iconic cafe.”

The cafe can seat up to 20 people and since taking-over several weeks ago the new owners have ‘fully renovated the interior with a fantastic coffee machine, professional cooking equipment and last but not least a log burner for that warm and cosy atmosphere’.