Buxton Civic Association to carry forward Vision Buxton’s legacy

View of Buxton and Solomon's Temple

Following Vision Buxton’s announcement that it will close by November 2025, Buxton Civic Association (BCA) is stepping forward to carry on elements of its vital work—ensuring continuity for the town’s promotion and partnership-building.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 24 years of service, Vision Buxton will transfer key activities such as management of the Visit Buxton website, production of the Official Town Guide, and some key stakeholder engagements to BCA. The move ensures Buxton’s voice remains strong in tourism development, strategic planning, and economic revitalisation.

Roddie MacLean, Chair of Vision Buxton, said: “We’re delighted that BCA will take on these important roles in supporting the town’s visitor economy, building on the successful legacy from the last 24 years. We wish BCA all the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BCA brings a proven track record in heritage conservation, environmental stewardship, and community-led development. In addition, they own and operate Poole’s Cavern and Buxton Country Park, the leading tourist attraction in Buxton that draws tens of thousands of visitors annually.

Dave Green, CEO of Buxton Civic Association, said: “We’re honoured to be entrusted with these important assets and initiatives that have played such a vital role in Buxton’s development and identity over the past two decades. BCA is committed to building on Vision Buxton’s impressive legacy, continuing to champion the town’s culture, heritage, and local enterprise.” for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

The handover is already underway, with both organisations working closely to ensure a smooth and effective transition by the end of October 2025.