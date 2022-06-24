Buxton cheese firm set to benefit from Government's Australia trade deal

Bradbury & Son, on Staden Business Park, is expecting to save up to A$1million (around £562,500) a year as tariffs are lifted on cheese exports from the UK if MPs approve the trade deal introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, June 15.

Company chairman George Paul said: “As one of the oldest family-owned cheese businesses in the region, celebrating 138 years in Derbyshire, Bradbury’s have achieved business 10,000 miles from our home.

“That’s now further enhanced by this free trade agreement, to the benefit of the British dairy farming community and the Australian consumer, by progressive tariff reduction and open market access for the best in British cheese.”

Bradburys chairman George Paul has been building bridges down under.

Having established a successful business selling to large supermarket retailers in the UK, Bradburys began exporting in 2014 and now distributes more than 400 British and European cheeses from 200 suppliers to 25 countries including the US, Canada and Dubai, raking in nearly £10million a year.

Australia was added to that list in 2017, and the company has since signed up three major retailers, growing sales year-on-year to become worth more than £1.5million in 2021.

George said: “I take great pride in going to New York or Singapore and seeing products on the shelves that were made in Buxton. British food and manufacturing is highly thought of around the world, and our trading integrity is also very much appreciated.

“There is a real buzz brining money back into this country to invest in the future of our teams here.”

The award-winning team at the company's Buxton headquarters.

UK food and drink exports to Australia have more than doubled in the last decade and the Government says its free trade agreement will increase that trade by a further 53 per cent.

George said: “There’s been a shift away from the EU for exports, but not imports. We still bring in large amounts of continental supplies, and I have good friends in Italy, France, and other countries who we have worked well with for years.

“We are struggling with exports to the EU, as are many British food exporters. Brexit doesn’t change the cultural ties, the complications are laid down by those who draw up the rules of engagement. But there is a world beyond that with billions of people who want British goods.”

The new agreement would see tariffs on UK exports of cheese, up to approximately 20 per cent, fully eliminated after five years, giving UK companies like Bradburys further opportunities in the Australian market.

Fresh foods like cheese will also be guaranteed to clear customs in just six hours if all requirements have been met, giving UK exporters a further advantage over international competitors.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “I’m pleased that our thriving dairy industry, and Derbyshire businesses like Bradburys, will reap the benefits of our free trade agreements, saving thousands of pounds, encouraging more exports and ultimately supporting more local jobs.

“Both sides are raring to go to get this over the line so that businesses in both countries can start to see the benefits of a deal that will unlock over £10billion of additional

trade between Australia and the UK.”