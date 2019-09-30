Buxton care home’s new Namaste Hut to support dementia sufferers

A Buxton care home has become the first in Derbyshire to launch a new sensory-based programme for people with dementia.

The Gables, on Manchester Road, officially opened its Namaste Hut last week.

Inside the new Namaste Hut.

Namaste is a sensory-based programme which integrates care and meaningful activities to provide peaceful and relaxing experiences for residents with advanced dementia using all five senses.

The hut was designed by director of The Gables, Manuel Marin, so residents can attend a Namaste session, which includes drinks of water and fruit juice, pieces of fruit, ice cream and a foot spa.

The event was attended by United States professor Joyce Simard, who developed the Namaste care programme, and Keith Horncastle, a volunteer at Alzheimer’s Society.

Mr Marin and fellow director Sylvianne Hockey said: “We are very proud to be the first home in Derbyshire to commence the Namaste programme and we also had the honour of having professor Joyce Simard open our Namaste shepherd’s hut.

Keith Horncastle, a volunteer for the Alzheimer's Society, at the launch.

“The staff, residents and visitors at The Gables are all very pleased to have witnessed this special occasion, and felt that it was a success, with Joyce doing a demonstration of a Namaste session with our residents, for visitors and staff to witness.”