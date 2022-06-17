Buxton businesses get a boost asHillhead exhibition returns

Hillhead, a three-day quarrying and construction exhibition, brings more than 20,000 people from around the world to Buxton.

This is the first year the event has gone ahead since 2018 as it only takes place every other year and had to be cancelled during the pandemic.

The town’s hospitality trade has already started to see an increase in bookings before the show, which runs from June 21 to 23.

Hillhead is returning to Buxton next week.

James Shoults, from The Lone Star restaurant, said: “You can tell Hillhead is back, everything is booking up fast.

"We have bookings this week from exhibitors setting up their stands and next week we have a booking for 70.

"It will be busy but that’s brilliant and it is such a good event for the town to host and we don’t want to lose it.

"Being a restaurant we don’t tend to see that many people in the day but come the evening when the day’s events have finished everyone comes into town to eat and drink.”

This year marks Hillhead’s 40th anniversary and events at Hillhead Quarry are going to be bigger than ever before.

Organisers have taken over more outside space which will mean they will be able to host 50 more exhibitors taking the total number of stands to more than 600.

There will be three days of live demonstrations and thousands of products from the quarrying, construction and recycling industries on display.

Show director Richard Bradbury said: “We are so proud to be putting on a show at the natural home of the UK’s quarrying industry and we are hoping to welcome 20,000 people from around the world which will of course be good news for the hospitality industry in the town.”

Paul Mizon from the Hawthorn Farm Guesthouse added: “There is a real buzz in town.

”Every hotel and B&B will be fully booked - I know I already am.

”We have bookings which were made in 2018 as guests were checking out after the last show and wanted to secure a spot for the next one.

"Hillhead boosts trade for everyone, not just accommodation but the taxis and the pubs too.”