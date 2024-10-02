Buxton Brewery sets its sights on international expansion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Working with Cheers Global, a Cheshire based drinks exporter, Buxton Brewery will have its brand represented and exported around the world.
Commenting on the agreement, Dom Metcalfe, managing director at Buxton Brewery said: “I look forward to working closely with Cheers Global to expand our reach into new countries around the world.
“Their proven track record combined with our brand heritage should lead to a long and successful partnership.”
Buxton Brewery began in 2009 in a family garage with a 40-litre batch of Pale Ale.
After a year of refining recipes, they went commercial, initially brewing at a local microbrewery.
By 2010, they started brewing full-time with a second-hand 800-litre kit.
Over 14 years, the brewery expanded into a modern 7,000-square-foot facility, producing 3,500 litres per brew up to ten times weekly.
Their core range consists of nine beers brewed all year round, and over 30 seasonal or limited-edition brews.
Notable products include Axe Edge IPA, King Slayer Double IPA and International collaborations including Trolltunga Gooseberry IPA and ‘The Beer’ Peanut Butter Biscuit Stout.
Buxton Brewery supplies several supermarkets and pub chains nationally and also operates four taprooms and bars located in Buxton, alongside a pop-up bottle shop and online store.
Craig Johnstone, Founder and Managing Director of Cheers Global said: "We are excited to represent Buxton, a pioneering leader in the innovative craft brewery movement, recognised both in the UK and internationally."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.