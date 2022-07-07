Buxton book shop named best in county

The High Peak Book Store and Cafe won the top award in a regional competition which champions independent book shops.

Louisa McPhie, owner of the book shop in Brierlow Bar said: “It’s amazing to have won.

"Now we will be entered into the national awards and compete against the other regional ccamhampions.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louisa McPhie owner of the High Peak Book Store and Cafe has won the best independent book shop in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

"Even if we don’t win that I’m just so pleased to have won this award.”

The book shop came top in the recent Muddy Stilettos awards and Louisa is going to pick up her award in the coming weeks.

She said: “We have been here for 21 years and we are still getting people popping in for the first time and being surprised by us which is great.

"Over the years we have grown and expanded what we do and offer and it seems all the hard work is paying off.”Six years ago the book shop opened its cafe making it a true destination venue.

Louisa said: “We have a car park, a cafe, and a huge selection of books so not only do we get out regulars but we get a lot of tourists and visitors too – especially on the rainy days/

"I think we have won the award because we are quirky and some different from other book shops. We sell crafts and gifts all made in the local area.

"We have a wonderful children’s section and the men’s section is always full too.”Since coming out of lockdown Louisa says she has maintained her loyal following even during the current cost of living crisis.

She said: “People are cutting back everywhere they can but people still need to have a life.

“Those who use to go out for meals or drinks with friends may not be able to afford that any more but they can come here have a coffee for under £3 pick up a book for the same price and still feel they have treated themselves without spending a small fortune.

“Here in the shop it’s a chance to escape the everyday.

"All our staff are brilliant and I’m so please to share the award with them as it’s their hard work too which has got us where we are now.”