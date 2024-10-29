Burton firm enhances social housing expertise with new appointment

Building on a successful year of innovation, roof tile manufacturer Russell Roof Tiles, who’s headquarters are on Nicolson Way in Burton on Trent, has further strengthened its presence in social housing with the introduction of a dedicated specialist.

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent roof tile manufacturer providing products for primary UK housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces thousands of concrete roof tiles and accessories every week used on roofs across the country, manufactured in Burton and Scotland.

A new role of Technical Specification Manager enables the manufacturer to further expand into new business opportunities and reinforce its growing social housing presence. With extensive experience in social housing, Adam Parkinson joins the firm’s Northern Sales team following seven years at leading ventilation manufacturer, most recently as Regional Sales Manager (North) covering the North and Scotland.

Social housing, which covers rented property provided on a non-profit basis by housing associations, local councils and their partner developers, is a growing focus area for Russell Roof Tiles. Statistics from private and local authority registered providers show that the sector provides around 4.5 million homes across England, a net increase of nearly 34,000 social homes since 2022. Continued increasing demand for social housing means there is a focus on delivering affordable properties quickly and cost-effectively.

Adam Parkinson, Technical Specification Manager at Russell Roof Tiles

For social housing schemes, developers want cost-effective, high-quality building solutions that are also easy to maintain. With the ongoing fluctuations in energy prices, there is also an increasing emphasis on using sustainable products that not only create eco-friendly homes but also help residents lower their energy bills.

Russell Roof Tiles offers a variety of hard-wearing concrete tiles that combine classic design with affordability and resilience making them ideal for budget-conscious developments. The Grampian Tiles and Double Roman Tiles, from its Commercial Range, are particularly popular across social housing projects, providing excellent thermal insulation, and helping to reduce energy costs. Lothian Tiles and Galloway Tiles from the Natural Range are also favored for their thinner, leading-edge design, which reduces raw material usage by up to 15 percent making them both more eco-friendly and cost-effective.

Over the past 12 months, the manufacturer has supported a number of significant developments across the UK including million-pound projects with midlands-based residential developer MyPad who specialise in the delivery of partnership housing schemes. On three recent developments, the manufacturer’s Lothian Tiles in Slate Grey provided the perfect high-quality but cost-effective solution that helped MyPad exceed current building standards.

Adam’s main responsibility is to apply technical excellence to achieve specification with the full RussSpec system with a market-leading guarantee and build the business’ presence across the social housing sector. He joined the Russell Roof Tiles team as its second Technical Specification Manager following Dean Kemp’s appointment earlier this year.

Adam comments: “I was certain that Russell Roof Tiles was the right fit for me following positive feedback from several clients, particularly in the social housing sector. Many described the manufacturer as a reliable provider of high-quality solutions and after only a short time with Russell Roof Tiles, I can confidently confirm that this has proven to be true.

“The team has been instrumental in helping me settle into the business and get bedded into my new role. Taking on this position has been a welcome and rewarding challenge; I am enjoying the balance of learning and leading, and we’ve had significant success so far, securing some excellent business opportunities.”

Alan Young, Regional Sales Director for Scotland and The North at Russell Roof Tiles, adds: “Adam’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable for expanding Russell Roof Tiles’ presence in the social housing market. He has brought with him a range of valuable connections which will be a great benefit as we further strengthen our portfolio and secure new business opportunities. Adam will be a great asset to our Northern Sales team and we’re confident that his skillset will further enhance our ability to meet customer needs.”

As technological advances continue at pace, concrete roof tile manufacturing continues to deliver innovation and choice like never before. Concrete tiles, many of which feature an interlocking design, allow for fast and reliable installation. Manufactured using modern and innovative techniques, Russell Roof Tiles product range offers durability with profiles and colours designed to replicate traditional clay, stone, and slate tiles.