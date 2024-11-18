British Business Bank supporting Derbyshire based businesses
Taking place in Chesterfield on the 27th November, the roadshow will see the British Business Bank meet with small businesses, business advisors, accountants and business founders from the region to see what help and support the British Business Bank can provide.
For local businesses, this is a chance to learn more about the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, a £400 million fund that aims to help small businesses gain access to funding in order to start up, scale up, or stay ahead.
Jody Tableporter, Director British Business Bank, said: “It’s always a pleasure to meet small businesses and their advisors face to face. Learning what the business ecosystem of each region needs to succeed is best done in person.
“We are keen to see a variety of people at these events - anyone involved with small businesses would benefit from attending. That includes business advisors, accountants, bankers, solicitors, and lawyers, as well as founders and CEOs. The Midlands Engine Investment Fund II is here to support a range of business needs with funding access.”
The British Business Bank has been touring the Midlands since March, visiting Lincoln, Nottingham, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Coventry, Telford, Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent and Worcester, with Grimsby and Scunthorpe next on the list.
The event will take place on the 27th November, 9 am - 11.30 am, at Dunston Innovation Centre.