Brick by brick: Derbyshire teenager develops skills with homebuilder
Ned Riley (18), from Dove Holes, lives only a short distance away from the development on Dowry Lane, and has been an apprentice for Barratt Homes for a year and nine months.
Currently working towards his Level Three Bricklaying qualification, Ned hopes to develop his career and build his skills.
Ned said: “I have enjoyed my apprenticeship so far. I love learning new skills and meeting new people and, in this role, I get to do both.
“My goals while I’m in this role are to learn as many skills as I can, and to improve myself and my knowledge of the job and how the site is run.”
Midshires Meadow is surrounded by the stunning views of High Peak and is conveniently located near Manchester, Buxton and Macclesfield.
Barratt Homes strives to provide opportunities for local people on its development, one which Ned has grasped with both hands.
He continued: “I would like to say thank you to Barratt Homes for putting on the apprenticeship scheme and giving me this opportunity.
“I would also like to say a special thank you to Lee Moss and Jake Moss (Bricklayers), who I work with, for taking the time to teach me. Plus, the support of John Gosling (Contracts Manager) and Martin Couch (Site Manager) has been greatly appreciated.”
Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are very proud to support someone from the local community through our apprenticeship scheme.
“Ned is someone we will continue to support in the future and give him ample opportunity to expand his skills and set him up for a successful career in construction.”
