Bradbury’s signs up KPI Recruiting as sole supplier as cheesemaker celebrates 140 years of business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

KPI has been supplying production personnel and warehouse operatives to the famous Derbyshire company since 2021. Bradbury’s were so impressed with the service and people provided, they took the decision to appoint KPI as their sole trusted supplier.

Head of HR Jane Marfleet said, ““We have worked with KPI for a few years now and they have provided good quality people. The service they provide has been excellent. They are an important part of the success of Bradbury’s which celebrates 140 years in business this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KPI Industrial Director Terry McCormick said, “We love working with Bradbury’s and it’s a key account for KPI. They’re a great British success story and we’re delighted to be part of the team that makes and distributes cheeses worldwide.”

Photo: left to right: Alex and Terry from KPI, Michelle and Jane from Bradbury’s Cheese.

The recruitment agency, which has branches across the Midalnds and North West, provides up to one hundred staff during peak periods when Bradbury’s are supplying key UK retailers and international markets.

KPI Sales Director Joe Jardine said, "KPI specialises in fulfilling volume staffing requirements in semi-rural locations. If your business has vacancies in the Buxton area and needs help with recruitment, it's worth testing out our unique approach, which many UK big brands are already benfitting from."

You can find out more about KPI Recruiting at www.kpir.co.uk or by calling Joe on 07874 867453 or emailing [email protected].