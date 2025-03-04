Big changes taking shape at EMA in its 60th anniversary year

Big changes are taking shape at East Midlands Airport (EMA) as it marks its 60th anniversary, with a transformation of security areas among the improvements customers are already experiencing.

EMA has taken the opportunity to completely refurbish its security hall while introducing next-generation scanning equipment. Work started last year to extend the hall to accommodate the new scanners and provide extra room for waiting customers – and the first security lane of eight in the hall is now operational.

The new look that has accompanied the security improvements makes the space fresher and brighter with ‘halo’ ceiling lighting and wooden panelling. A ninth lane alongside the entrance to the security hall has also been completed.

EMA already has an excellent track record for security waiting times, with 99.5% of customers waiting for less than 15 minutes last year. Once fully operational, the new equipment – which enables security officers to view and manoeuvre items within the bags using 3D technology - will further speed up the process by allowing customers to leave electrical items and their 100ml liquids inside their cabin baggage.

A new Meet and Greet office greets EMA customers

The security improvements are part of a Government-led roll-out across all UK airports. EMA customers are advised to expect existing security arrangements while work continues to complete the transformation for summer.

The airport’s Rapid Drop-Off area has also undergone a redesign to improve the layout to aid traffic flow and provide wider pavements and clearer crossing areas for pedestrians. Another improvement is for customers using the airport’s Meet and Greet service, with the office having undergone a refurbishment which echoes the improvements in the security hall, making it a more pleasant space for customers and staff.

Upgrades to more of the airport’s toilet facilities have been completed – with two refurbished in the departure lounge and Changing Place facilities in the baggage reclaim hall for those with disabilities. Passengers with mobility difficulties are also benefiting from two new fully-electric ‘ambulift’ vehicles to transport them on and off their aircraft.

The improvements are part of a £120m five-year investment programme which last year saw the refurbishment of the Castle Rock Bar and Kitchen, the opening of a new bar, modernised toilets and baby changing facilities, a new and larger JD Sports outlet, new departure lounge seating, new baggage trolleys, new revolving doors in the check-in hall and anti-backtrack doors in arrivals, a new airside multi faith room and upgrades to Air Traffic Control and airfield equipment.

A new layout makes it easier for people to be dropped off near EMA's terminal

This year upgrades to the runway, taxiway and ‘aprons’ where aircraft park have taken place during scheduled runway closures, including resurfacing and replacing lights with energy efficient LED lights.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “It’s fantastic that so much is underway to bring significant improvements for our customers in our diamond anniversary year.

“Building on some great improvements that came into effect last year, our investments this year will make big changes to help us meet the expectations of today’s travellers and continue to give them the top quality service and effortless experience they deserve.”