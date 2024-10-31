A.W. Lymn appoints new senior funeral director to lead all female team

East Midlands based funeral directors A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, which has funeral homes in Derby and Derbyshire, has appointed a new Senior Funeral Director for the West Notts area to lead an all-female team.

Kirby Cranshaw, 34, stepped into the new position at the start of October after joining the family funeral directors’ Wollaton funeral home in 2020 and instantly becoming an integral and valued member of the company.

With her unwavering commitment to the families and the wider community she serves, Kirby joins the team of six Senior Funeral Directors working across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire, following the opening of A.W. Lymn’s 28th funeral home in Bottesford.

As part of her new role, Kirby oversees the funeral directors working in the Wollaton, Beeston, Stapleford, Aspley and Long Eaton funeral homes in both a professional and pastoral capacity. Her team is made up of all women, reflecting a change in what has historically been a male dominated profession.

Kirby Cranshaw, A.W. Lymn

She will maintain her close link to the community by continuing to direct funerals and engage with the local community.

Kirby’s passion for the sector started at the age of 15 when she completed work experience at a funeral directors in Blackpool. After obtaining a degree in Forensic Science from the University of Lincoln, she started to write to funeral directors in the area and secured her first role.

Kirby said: “I’ve known ever since that first bit of work experience that working in the funeral industry is what I was put on this earth to do. It’s about making someone’s final journey perfect, helping people through some of the most difficult times and making it just a little bit easier.”

After nine years of working in Lincoln and becoming a branch manager across four funeral homes, Kirby joined A.W. Lymn as a Funeral Director and moved to Nottingham.

She added: “I’d always known of and dreamed of working for A.W. Lymn, but because I lived in Lincoln, I didn’t think it would be possible. I’d seen their service brochures and the way they operate, and their approach really aligned with me.

“In my previous role as a branch manager, I’d had to step away from directly working with and supporting families. Joining A.W. Lymn allowed me to get back to what I was really passionate about, which is building relationships in the community.

“I’m incredibly proud to have been promoted to Senior Funeral Director and take on a new level of responsibility within the business. What makes A.W. Lymn so unique is that despite taking on a more managerial role, I still get to conduct funerals and be hands on with the families, which is highly important to me and will always be my priority.”

Speaking on the appointment, fifth generation and Managing Director, Matthew Lymn Rose, added: “Ever since Kirby joined the team in 2020, we have been incredibly impressed by her commitment to the job, and her devotion to embodying our core values and ethos in everything she does.

“We have no doubts that Kirby will excel in her new role supporting her colleagues across the west area, and we look forward to seeing her continue to grow professionally as she takes on this new challenge.”

A.W. Lymn was established in Sneinton, Nottingham, in 1907, where its headquarters remain today. Since then, it has cared for and supported the bereaved in the region for nearing 120 years, with quality of service and value for money at the heart of its ethos. The Midlands business has an impressive portfolio of 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire.