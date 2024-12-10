‘Avoid Evri at all costs’ says furious High Peak resident after parcels dumped by roadside

Angry residents have slammed parcel delivery company Evri for abandoning parcels and Christmas presents miles from people’s homes.

People in Whaley Bridge and Buxworth have had weeks of disruption and lost parcels after Evri drivers dumped packages.

Neil Coppingter from Buxworth said: “I was expecting a delivery and got a notification with a map telling me where to find my parcel - and it was 2.5 miles away from my house.

“Our foster child also ordered a parcel to our home and was told it had been delivered in Whaley Bridge.” Neil said he set off on a mission to try and track down the missing parcels and went to the location given to him on the map.

He said: “It was down a country lane and a man was waving to me.

“He said his brother had collected four packages which had just been left by the side of the road.”

Neil then delivered some of them and put on Facebook what had happened and asked people to come and collect them.

The 57-year-old also says he has seen a pile of parcels at the end of Eccles Road near the A6.

“We used to have a fabulous delivery driver, a guy called John with red hair and a lovely white boxer dog.

“Now we have people who really don’t care who take pictures of parcels with no identifying features like front doors just on the floor which could be anywhere.

“The drivers get paid for every delivery they do so it seems they are just dumping lots of packages and not caring what happens to them after.

“People work hard for their money and lots of these parcels will have Christmas gifts that aren’t getting where they need to be.”

He added: “It’s not right and it’s not fair until Evri can promise to do better, people should avoid them at all costs.”

A spokesperson for Evri said: "We’re committed to instilling a culture where every parcel matters. Our teams are delivering up to four million parcels a day and 99 per cent are successfully delivered on time.

"In this instance, our service standards were not met, and the courier is no longer delivering for Evri. We apologise to the impacted customers and a different courier will now be delivering in the area."