An author whose latest book tells the story of some of Buxton’s oldest shops and the history surrounding them has donated all proceeds from his latest publication to a charity in the town.

Julian Cohen’s latest book 'The History of Four Iconic Shops' has been flying off the shelves since it was published last autumn so much so that Julian decided to donate the proceeds to High Peak charity, Zink.

The book celebrates the history behind Potters, Hargreaves, Clowes Chemist and Goddards Music Shop.

It tells the fascinating stories of the businesses themselves and the people who journeyed with them from the 1860’s to today.

Julian said it is a rarity to have one shop in a town which is so old and still going strong but to have three, having only recently lost Goddards he was intrigued as to how these iconic shops had not just survived but thrived.

He then discussed what to do with the proceeds of the book with the owners of the four shops and their families.

Julian said, “I was introduced to Zink through a friend and was amazed at the innovative way they enable people to change and develop their lives for the better.

“I wanted to support Zink and, luckily, the families of the four shops agreed.”

As well as running a community eco-café in Buxton, Zink has a timetable of wellbeing activities from swimming to knitting, gaming to crafting and a School of Rock.

It also offers advice and help into employment, a Neurohub and support for Ukrainians in the area.

Julian presented a cheque for £1500 to Paul Bohan, Zink’s CEO.

Paul added: “It was really good to meet Julian and accept the donation to support Zink and we’d like to thank him and all the people who have bought and supported the book.”

Author Julian is now working with Zink on a project to tell the stories of extraordinary local people who have achieved amazing things through adversity, misfortune or hardship.

'The History of Four Iconic Shops’ is still available to buy, costing £10 and is on sale at the featured shops, Nocture Cafe which was Goddards, as well as High Street News and Beirlow Bar Book shop.