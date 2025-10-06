Asbestos survey planned for Buxton Opera House.

Plans have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council for a structural survey as well as an asbestos survey.

The application is for Listed Building Consent for the proposals including a targeted, intrusive Refurbishment and Demolition asbestos survey, as well as an intrusive structural survey.

Built by Frank Matcham in 1901 to 1903 the Water Street building cost £25,000 to design and construct.

Now more than 100 years on the building needs regular care and maintenance.

In a statement submitted with the plans a spokesperson for Buxton Opera House said: “All works shall be undertaken with due regard to the significance of the heritage asset, ensuring that interventions are limited, proportionate, and, where feasible, fully reversible in order to conserve the historic fabric of the Opera House.”

Prior to any intrusive investigations or inspections by a structural engineer, a targeted refurbishment and demolition Asbestos Survey shall be undertaken in certain locations.

If the listed building consent is granted the structural investigation shall then be carried out in the locations identified, adopting a principle of minimal intervention to the historic fabric, as well as in any additional locations identified during the course of the investigation.

On completion of the investigation, any disturbed finishes shall be carefully reinstated to preserve the character and appearance of the building, matching the existing as closely as reasonably practicable.

The opera house became a cinema in the 1950's, was restored and re-opened as a theatre on 30 July 1979, with a performance of Donizwtti's Lucia di Lammermoor.

Since then the theatre welcomes the annual Gilbert and Sulivan Festival as well as the Buxton International Festival which brings new and classical operas to the town.

The Grade II listed building also has a full programme 450 performances per year, including opera, dance, musical theatre, pantomime, comedy, drama, children's shows and concerts.

Many of the original features are still intact at the opera house including the gasolier and distributor for the gas lighting and ventilation system and the stained glass windows.

A spokesperson for the opera added: “All interventions will be carried out with due regard to the significance of the heritage asset.

“Accordingly, the proposals represent a sensitive and balanced approach that enables investigative works while upholding the overarching requirement to conserve the building’s historic and architectural value.”