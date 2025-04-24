Applications for grants from High Peak Mayoral Charity nears deadline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the fundraising year for the High Peak Mayoral Charity is coming to a close, groups and clubs are advised to get in and apply for small grants.

Charles Kitchen, chairman of the charity, said: “It is approaching the time when the Mayoral Committee will donate some grants to local organisations.”

The money is raised throughout the mayor’s year through street collections and various events.

The area covered by HPMCC (Buxton) is Buxton, Burbage, Fairfield and Harpur Hill. Other charities in the SK17 area may be considered in very special circumstances if agreed by the committee.

The group cannot consider National Charities, political nor religious groups.

Applications for a grant must be in writing stating need and purpose, and including a current balance sheet, by Friday May 9.

Send all applications to Mr. W A Wells, 79 Macclesfield Road, Buxton, SK17 9AG.

Please note that any application which is incomplete or received after the closing date will not be considered.