30 exhibitors at Wedding Showcase at Palace Hotel in Buxton this weekend
The Wedding Showcase is perfect for newly engaged couples to get a feel of what is available for your special day as well as seeing the hotel dressed in all its finery.
Philip Whelan, Sales Executive for the Elite Venues site, said: “Enjoy a complimentary sparkling wine with canapes to set the scene of what we have to offer at the Palace.
“Meet our dedicated wedding specialists and preferred suppliers.
“To make planning your special day with ease as we are all under the same roof.
“See our fantastic wedding rooms, while picturing your perfect day.
“We can not wait to show you around.”
There will be florists, cake makers, photographers and even sweet shops on the day for people to take inspiration from as well as some more unusual wedding, stag and hen activities people may wish to book.
Since 1868, The Palace Hotel has been a prominent building in Buxton.
Now it is part of the Elite Venue Selection brand and has recently undergone a major refurbishment.
Philip said: “Now we want to showcase the Palace and let people see her in all her glory.
The hotel is able to cater for various needs and wedding budgets and Philip said: “We can offer ceremony only rates for that all important ceremony for a timeless moment or for those wanting something intimate we can host an afternoon tea styled wedding breakfast.”
And for those who book their wedding on the day of the showcase will receive a £500 discount.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.