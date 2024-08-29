A wedding fair with more than 30 exhibitors is taking place at Buxton's Palace Hotel this weekend. Photo submitted

More than 30 businesses and exhibitors will be showcasing at the Palace Hotel wedding fair which is taking place on Sunday September, 1.

The Wedding Showcase is perfect for newly engaged couples to get a feel of what is available for your special day as well as seeing the hotel dressed in all its finery.

Philip Whelan, Sales Executive for the Elite Venues site, said: “Enjoy a complimentary sparkling wine with canapes to set the scene of what we have to offer at the Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Meet our dedicated wedding specialists and preferred suppliers.

“To make planning your special day with ease as we are all under the same roof.

“See our fantastic wedding rooms, while picturing your perfect day.

“We can not wait to show you around.”

There will be florists, cake makers, photographers and even sweet shops on the day for people to take inspiration from as well as some more unusual wedding, stag and hen activities people may wish to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1868, The Palace Hotel has been a prominent building in Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it is part of the Elite Venue Selection brand and has recently undergone a major refurbishment.

Philip said: “Now we want to showcase the Palace and let people see her in all her glory.

The hotel is able to cater for various needs and wedding budgets and Philip said: “We can offer ceremony only rates for that all important ceremony for a timeless moment or for those wanting something intimate we can host an afternoon tea styled wedding breakfast.”

And for those who book their wedding on the day of the showcase will receive a £500 discount.