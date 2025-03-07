1,100 people attend first Maker’s Market in Chapel-en-le-Frith

High Peak Maker’s Market attracted more than 1,000 people to the first event in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The venture which originally started in Glossop after lockdown but was then halted has now been taken over by Richard Price-Jones.

The first event took place before Christmas and now he has expanded to Chapel and is already looking at ways to make the market even bigger.

He said: “Glossop has a lot of the same customers so we wanted to bring it somewhere new to bring in fresh people.

“I had a lot of people telling me that the shops shut early on a Saturday and aren’t open at all on a Sunday and I would be wasting my time hosting an event in Chapel but I’m really pleased that almost 1,100 people passed through the doors and made it a great success for a first market.”

The maker’s market is a chance for people to show off their creativity and small businesses with products they have made.

Richard is an artist and paints with coffee and for him he says relaxing in art has been great for his mental health.

He said: “Four and a half years ago I struggled with my mental health a great deal and needed therapy to get me feeling more stable.

“As part of my therapy I found art and found a new lease of life.”

He says he then started trying to access craft fairs but the prices for some stalls were quite off putting.

“I wasn’t making enough sales to cover the cost of tables and thought if I’m in this situation there must be other makers feeling the pinch.

“So I decided to try it and see if we could make it affordable for others.

He said: “We have every different kind of craft, art and gifts there and it’s really nice to see the community supporting it so well.”

The maker’s market has now grown from a one day event to full weekend and Richard says on May 3 and 4 there will be two rooms at Chapel Town Hall as well as outside traders and a coffee van.