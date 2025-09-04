Winter wonders await with New Mills Art Theatre's 2026 panto

Pantomime information

Friends of New Mills Art Theatre is thrilled to announce its 2026 family panto is... FROSTED!

Think snow, magic, and a certain icy tale you might just recognise...

Performances take place on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 January, and Sunday 1, Friday 6 and Saturday 7 February.

If you want to be part of the magic, visit https://nmaods.co.uk/friends-of-new-mills-art-theatre/ for further information.

Principal auditions will be held on Sunday 14th September and dancer and chorus auditions on Sunday 21st September. However, don't be frozen out as registration for principals closes on Monday 8th September, and on Monday 15th September for budding dancers and chorus members.